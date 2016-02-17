版本:
BRIEF-Valiant Holding FY net income up at CHF 114.4 mln

Feb 17 Valiant Holding AG :

* FY net income of 114.4 million Swiss francs, versus 94.5 million Swiss francs year ago

* FY net interest income rose by 8.1 pct to 287.8 million Swiss francs ($292 million)

* Dividend of 3.60 Swiss francs per share

* Expects a slight increase in net profit over the previous year for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9861 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

