版本:
中国
2016年 2月 17日 星期三

BRIEF-UK's CMA refers Clariant-Kilfrost Group & Kilfrost Ltd deal for Phase 2 investigation

Feb 17 UK's Competition and Markets Authority

* Decided to refer anticpated acquisition by Clariant AG of certain assets of kilfrost group and kilfrost ltd for an in-depth phase 2 investigation Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1PFqnVk) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

