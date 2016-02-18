版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 18日

BRIEF-Novartis makes puchase to add to eye surgery pipeline

Feb 18 Novartis

* Says Alcon expands leadership position in treating glaucoma through acquisition of Transcend Medical, Inc.

* Says acquisition to add minimally-invasive glaucoma surgery (migs) device to pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

