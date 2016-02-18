版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 18日 星期四 14:13 BJT

BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano FY EBIT down at 15 mln euros

Feb 18 Phoenix Mecano AG :

* Provisional consolidated gross sales increased significantly from 505.6 million euros to 559.8 million euros ($623.79 million) in FY

* FY provisional operating cash flow (EBITDA) fell slightly from 53.1 million euros to around 52 million euros

* FY unaudited operating result (EBIT) was approximately 15 million euros (previous year: 29.5 million euros)

* Anticipates an operating result for 2016 in region of 34-40 million euros

* FY unaudited net sales rose from 500.3 million euros to 554.5 million euros (+10.8 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐