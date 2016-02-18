BRIEF-Thurgauer Kantonalbank dividend is again 2.75 CHF per participation certificate.

Feb 18 Thurgauer Kantonalbank :

* Dividend is again 2.75 Swiss francs per participation certificate

* FY 2015 profit of 122.4 million Swiss francs ($123.51 million). This is 9.1 percent (+ 10.2 million) over the previous year.

* FY 2015 business performance of 149 million francs, representing an increase of 5.7 percent

* For 2016 expects a lower business performance than in 2015