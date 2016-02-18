版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 18日 星期四 14:28 BJT

BRIEF-AP Alternative Portfolio to buy back up to 42,105 shares

Feb 18 AP Alternative Portfolio AG :

* Resolved to buy back up to 42,105 shares Source text - bit.ly/1RPAWbh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

