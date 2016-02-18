版本:
BRIEF-Sonova Holding nominates new board member

Feb 18 Sonova Holding Ag

* Says john j. Zei will retire at same time from board since he has reached mandatory retirement age

* Says nominates lynn dorsey bleil as a new board member for election at next annual general meeting in june Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

