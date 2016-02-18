版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 18日 星期四 21:00 BJT

BRIEF-Kudelski sees higher CAPEX level for 2016 - conf call

Feb 18 Kudelski SA :

* Sees higher CAPEX level for 2016, high single digit million amount - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

