BRIEF-Anoto and RamQuest sign deal to deploy INKWRX and digitize mortgage closing processes

Feb 22 Anoto Group AB :

* Announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Texas-based RamQuest, Inc., to integrate the INKWRX data capture platform

* RamQuest's title production software is used to facilitate approximately 2 million real estate closings per year and will use the technology in a 10-year agreement to market the Inx solution to more than 30,000 title and settlement agents Nationwide in the US