BRIEF-GSK's ViiV completes deal to buy Bristol-Myers Squibb's R&D HIV assets

Feb 22 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* ViiV completes transaction to acquire BMS assets
* Completion of both transactions follows antitrust
approval by relevant regulatory authorities in US, with
integration process beginning immediately
* ViiV healthcare acquired late-stage HIV research and
development assets from Bristol-Myers Squibb for an initial
upfront payment of $317
* ViiV healthcare also acquired Bristol-Myers Squibb's
preclinical and discovery stage HIV research business for an
upfront payment of $33 million
