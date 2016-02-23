BRIEF-GSK's ViiV announces mid-stage results for HIV injection drugs

Feb 23 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :
* ViiV Healthcare announces phase II study results for
first two drug, long-acting injectable regimen for HIV-1
treatment
* Following 32 weeks of maintenance treatment, viral
suppression rates for 2 drug regimen dosed every 8 weeks or
every 4 weeks were comparable to rate observed in patients
continuing with a 3 drug oral regimen
* Primary endpoint evaluated antiviral activity and safety
through 32 weeks of maintenance treatment
* "We are aiming to commence phase iii studies this year" -
ViiV healthcare chief scientific and medical officer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)