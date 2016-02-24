BRIEF-Weir Group's FY pretax profit falls 46.2 pct

Feb 24 Weir Group Plc :
* FY revenue at £1,918m versus £2,438m year ago
* FY operating profit at £259m versus £450m year ago
* FY dividend per share 44 p
* WE are planning for a further reduction in constant
currency group operating profits, driven primarily by lower
activity levels in upstream oil and gas markets
* 2015 cost reductions delivered £110m in annualised
savings supporting resilient gross margins
* dditional £40m cost reduction programme in 2016 to
support ongoing performance
* FY strong cash generation: free cash flow increased to
£132 mln, up 67 pct; 123 pct EBITDA cash conversion.
* FY net debt reduced by 36 mln stg, despite a 48 mln stg
foreign exchange headwind
* "Given ongoing market conditions, 2016 will be another
challenging year"
* So far in 2016, North American rig count and activity
levels have continued to fall with a consequent impact on
upstream revenues
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)