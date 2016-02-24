BRIEF-Royal Dutch Shell says U.S. Country Chair, Marvin Odum, to leave Shell

Feb 24 Shell
* Royal dutch shell (shell) today announced that after a
34-year career with the company, unconventional resources
director and u.s. Country chair, marvin odum, will leave shell
at the end of march, 2016.
* As a result of these changes, the unconventional resources
directorate will cease to exist
* marvin odum will be replaced as u.s. Country chair and
president of shell oil company by bruce culpepper
* athabasca oil sands project and scotford upgrader in
canada will join global downstream organisation under downstream
director, john abbott
