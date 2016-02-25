版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 25日 星期四 13:38 BJT

BRIEF-Straumann says to acquire 30 pct stake in Anthogyr

Feb 25 Straumann Holding AG

* Says Straumann and France's Anthogyr announce partnership

* Says Straumann to acquire 30% stake in Anthogyr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

