版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 25日 星期四 13:52 BJT

BRIEF-APG SGA FY 2015 net income up 3 pct at CHF 53.3 mln

Feb 25 APG SGA SA :

* FY group sales revenue 0.6 pct higher at 313.0 million Swiss francs ($316.42 million)

* FY EBIT advances 2.8 pct to 68.1 million francs

* FY net income increases by 3.0 pct to 53.3 million francs

* FY EBITDA rises 2.8 pct to 79.6 million Swiss francs

* Dividend/special dividend totaling 23 Swiss francs per share

* As per February 24, 2016, APG|SGA fully acquires Alpenplakat AG Source text: bit.ly/1oCa7vg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9892 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

