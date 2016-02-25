BRIEF-Bell FY 2015 revenue up 8.5 pct at CHF 2.82 bln

Feb 25 Bell AG :

* Board of directors is requesting another increase in dividend of 5 Swiss francs to 70 Swiss francs per share

* FY sales revenue increased by 8.5 pct to 2.82 billion Swiss francs ($2.85 billion)

* FY annual profit increased by 8.0 pct or 7 million francs to 94.8 million francs

* FY EBITDA increased substantially by 19.8 pct to 235 million francs Source text: bit.ly/1Q2BEiI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9891 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)