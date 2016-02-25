版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 25日 星期四 14:07 BJT

BRIEF-Sandpiper Digital Payments acquires majority stake in IDpendant GmbH

Feb 25 Sandpiper Digital Payments AG :

* Acquires majority stake in IDpendant GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐