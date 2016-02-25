BRIEF-Sandpiper Digital Payments acquires majority stake in IDpendant GmbH

FOREX-Yellen speech bolsters dollar after Trump's mixed messages
* Dollar holds most of almost 1 pct gain after Yellen comments
Feb 25 Sandpiper Digital Payments AG :
* Acquires majority stake in IDpendant GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dollar holds most of almost 1 pct gain after Yellen comments
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
ZURICH, Jan 19 Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said the central bank will continue with its negative interest rate policy in an environment of continued low interest rates across Europe.