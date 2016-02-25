版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 25日 星期四 14:04 BJT

BRIEF-Clariant announces change in board of directors

Feb 25 Clariant

* Will propose Eveline Saupper, Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff and Peter Steiner to the board of directors, subject to the approval of AGM on April 21

* Will expand its board of directors from nine to 10 members while replacing Peter R. Isler and Dominik Koechlin Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐