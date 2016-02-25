版本:
BRIEF-Huber+Suhner appoints Urs Ryffel as CEO as of April 1, 2017

Feb 25 Huber+Suhner AG :

* Board of directors appointed Urs Ryffel as CEO as of April 1, 2017

* Decided to retain the income-based approach and the defined disbursement ratio of 40 pct to 50 pct of net income

* Dividend of at least 1.00 Swiss francs ($1.01) per share is now envisaged Source text - bit.ly/1QeZqWD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9882 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

