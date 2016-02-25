BRIEF-Huber+Suhner appoints Urs Ryffel as CEO as of April 1, 2017

FOREX-Yellen speech bolsters dollar after Trump's mixed messages
* Dollar holds most of almost 1 pct gain after Yellen comments
Feb 25 Huber+Suhner AG :
* Board of directors appointed Urs Ryffel as CEO as of April 1, 2017
* Decided to retain the income-based approach and the defined disbursement ratio of 40 pct to 50 pct of net income
* Dividend of at least 1.00 Swiss francs ($1.01) per share is now envisaged Source text - bit.ly/1QeZqWD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9882 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dollar holds most of almost 1 pct gain after Yellen comments
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
ZURICH, Jan 19 Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said the central bank will continue with its negative interest rate policy in an environment of continued low interest rates across Europe.