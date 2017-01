Feb 25 (Reuters) -

* Vimpelcom 100 pct unit PAO Vimpelcom to hold extraordinary general shareholders meeting (EGM) to discuss spin off of National Tower Company

* The EGM is scheduled for April 8

* PAO Vimpelcom shareholders are to receive one National Tower Company share for each PAO Vimpelcom ordinary share

* PAO Vimpelcom shareholders are to receive one preferred A type National Tower Company share for each PAO Vimpelcom preferred A type share Source text - bit.ly/20WADf4

