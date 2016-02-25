版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 25日 星期四 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-Swatch group ceo says no plans to cut jobs to protect margin

Feb 25 Swatch Group SA

* Swatch Group Chief Executive Nick Hayek says no plans to cut jobs to protect margin Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

