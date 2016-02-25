版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 25日 星期四 21:53 BJT

BRIEF-BP says non-exec directors Burgmans, Nhleko not to stand for re-election

Feb 25 BP Plc

* Antony Burgmans and Phuthuma Nhleko will be not be offering themselves for re-election as non-executive directors at AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

