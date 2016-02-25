BRIEF-Myriad Group FY revenue down at $27.3 mln

FOREX-Yellen speech bolsters dollar after Trump's mixed messages
* Dollar holds most of almost 1 pct gain after Yellen comments
Feb 25 Myriad Group AG :
* Consolidated group revenue of $27.3 million for the full year 2015 vs $40.2 million year ago
* FY net loss $67.9 million versus profit $8.1 million year ago
* Expects overall revenue to decline in 2016 versus 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1TGXVq4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
ZURICH, Jan 19 Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said the central bank will continue with its negative interest rate policy in an environment of continued low interest rates across Europe.