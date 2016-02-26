版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 26日 星期五

BRIEF-Tetragon Financial Group declared a dividend of $0.1650 in respect of Q4 2015

Feb 26 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd

* board of TFG declared a dividend of $0.1650 per share in respect of Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon:

