BRIEF-Gilead's experimental cocktail for HIV gets positive EMA opinion

Feb 26 EU Medicines Agency

* Recommends Approval Of CSL Ltd's albutrepenonacog alfa to treat Haemophilia b

* Scientific review of known risk of PML with the multiple sclerosis medicine Tysabri is now completed, with CHMP confirming PRAC recommendations

* Gilead's Descovy (emtricitabine / tenofovir alafenamide) received a positive opinion for the treatment of HIV infection

* Confirmed recommendations from PRAC to minimise the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis in patients taking SGLT2 inhibitors, a class of type 2 diabetes medicines