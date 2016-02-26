版本:
中国
2016年 2月 26日

BRIEF-VW closes us $9 billion credit facility with consortium of banks

Feb 26 Volkswagen says

* Closes $9 billion credit facility with consortium of banks

* New facility is an asset backed loan that VCI has established to support the growth of the U.S. portfolio. It will be secured by both lease and loan assets and will be used for general corporate purposes

* J.P. Morgan acted as sole structuring agent and lead arranger for this transaction together with a syndicate of 11 lenders Further company coverage:

