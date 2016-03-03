版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 3日 星期四 14:07 BJT

BRIEF-Swiss Re says share buy-back programme completed

March 3 Swiss Re

* Says share buy-back programme completed as of 2 march 2016

* Says has repurchased 10 634 370 of its shares for a total of CHF 999 999 867.20 at an average purchase price of CHF 94.03 per share.  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐