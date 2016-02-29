版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 29日 星期一 23:47 BJT

BRIEF-Bayer AG says will closely work with FDA to address latest recommendations on Essure

Feb 29 Bayer AG :

* Says will continue to closely work with FDA to address their latest recommendations and to ensure "safe and effective use of Essure" Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐