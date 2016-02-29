版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 29日 星期一 23:36 BJT

BRIEF-UK's CMA considering whether Intercontinental Exchange's acquisition of Trayport hurt competition

Feb 29 Competition and Markets Authority

* UK's CMA considering whether acquisition by Intercontinental Exchange of Trayport Ltd has resulted in lessening of competition Source text for Eikon:

