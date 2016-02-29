版本:
BRIEF-Zumiez says appointed Scott Bailey to company's board

Feb 29 Zumiez Inc

* Appointed Scott A. Bailey to company's board of directors.

* Bailey will serve on company's audit committee Source text - 1.usa.gov/1TivrDE Further company coverage:

