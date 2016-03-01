BRIEF-Exelixis and Ipsen enter into exclusive licensing agreement

UPDATE 2-Pipeline company Kinder Morgan's revenue misses estimates
Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue for the ninth straight quarter as its pipelines transported lower volumes of oil and gas.
March 1 Ipsen SA
* Exelixis and Ipsen enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in regions outside the United States, Canada and Japan
* Ipsen will have exclusive commercialization rights for current and potential future cabozantinib indications outside the United States, Canada and Japan
* Exelixis will receive $200 million upfront payment and subsequent regulatory and commercial milestones
* The agreement also includes up to $545 million of potential commercial milestones and provides for Exelixis to receive tiered royalties up to 26 pct on Ipsen`s net sales of cabozantinib in its territories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue for the ninth straight quarter as its pipelines transported lower volumes of oil and gas.
* Pengrowth Energy -2017 capital budget is expected to support annual average daily production of between 50,000 and 52,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S