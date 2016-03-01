BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property FY net income up at EUR 187.7 mln

March 1 PSP Swiss Property AG :

* In 2015, operating net income (excluding changes in fair value) fell as expected compared to 2014 by 4.8 pct to 161.3 million Swiss francs ($161.66 million) (169.3 million francs)

* In 2015, net income (excluding changes in fair value) reached 161.3 million francs (2014: chf 169.3 million)

* FY net income (including changes in fair value) amounted to 187.7 million francs (2014: 175.3 million francs)

* For business year 2015, board of directors proposes a cash payment of 3.30 francs per share

* For 2016, an EBITDA (excluding changes in fair value) of approximately 240 million francs is expected (2015: 232.7 million francs).