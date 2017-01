March 1 GAM Holding AG :

* FY underlying pre-tax profit of 197.8 million Swiss francs ($198.34 million), down 9 pct

* FY IFRS net profit of 138.3 million Swiss francs, down 18 pct

* FY net fee and commission income down 1 pct to 600.6 million francs, of which net performance fees up 26 pct to 82.8 million francs

* FY proposed dividend of 0.65 francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9973 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)