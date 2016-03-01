BRIEF-Banque Cantonale de Geneve FY net profit up 2.7 pct at CHF 78.2 mln

March 1 Banque Cantonale de Geneve :
* FY net profit of 78.2 million Swiss francs ($78.4 million) (up 2.7 pct) and the operating
profit of 130 million francs (up 12.6 pct)
* Dividend to be proposed to the annual general meeting on April 26 will be increased to 5.5
pct of the par value (up 10 pct)
* With regards the financial year 2016, the bank is forecasting profitability to be similar
to that of 2015
