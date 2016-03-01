版本:
BRIEF-Eurotech collaborates with Red Hat for end-to-end internet-of-things implementations

March 1 Eurotech SpA :

* Collaborates with Red Hat to integrate operational data with cloud-based back-end services for end-to-end internet-of-things implementations

* Red Hat is a provider of open source solutions Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

