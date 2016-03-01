版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 1日 星期二 17:03 BJT

BRIEF-Nordic Semiconductor selected by Texas-based Virtuix

March 1 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :

* Says Texas-based Virtuix has selected multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC) for its new Virtuix Omni virtual reality (VR) motion gaming platform Source text: bit.ly/24ym7yM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

