BRIEF-Nordic Semiconductor selected by Texas-based Virtuix

BRIEF-Clarcor Q4 adjusted earnings $ 0.74/shr
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
March 1 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :
* Says Texas-based Virtuix has selected multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC) for its new Virtuix Omni virtual reality (VR) motion gaming platform Source text: bit.ly/24ym7yM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pricing of previously announced offering of shares at a price to public of $16.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heartland Financial USA, Inc. increases quarterly cash dividend by ten percent