瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 1日 星期二 20:06 BJT

BRIEF-Oerlikon CFO says screening acquisitions to boost technology

March 1 OC Oerlikon

* CFO says reform measures from Modi helping textile business in India 

* CFO says scrutinizing smaller as well as larger acquisitions aimed at boosting technology 

* CFO says suffered order cancellations in textile business in China in 2015

* CFO says regulations in Europe slow job cuts in lagging Italian drives unit, while U.S. layoffs in Indiana have been easier as company grapples with weak demand from customers including John Deere Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

