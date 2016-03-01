BRIEF-Oerlikon CFO says screening acquisitions to boost technology

March 1 OC Oerlikon
* CFO says reform measures from Modi helping textile
business in India
* CFO says scrutinizing smaller as well as larger
acquisitions aimed at boosting technology
* CFO says suffered order cancellations in textile business
in China in 2015
* CFO says regulations in Europe slow job cuts in lagging
Italian drives unit, while U.S. layoffs in Indiana have been
easier as company grapples with weak demand from customers
including John Deere
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by John Miller)