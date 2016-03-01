版本:
BRIEF-Philips receives 510(k) clearance of Care Orchestrator

March 1 Koninklijke Philips Nv

* Philips Respironics , a business of Royal Philips, receives 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Care Orchestrator, a cloud-based clinical management software for patients with sleep and respiratory conditions Source text: philips.to/1QpMi4t Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

