BRIEF-S.Africa's COSATU say SABMiller should ensure job protection

March 2 S.Africa's Congress of South African Trade Unions(COSATU):

* S.Africa's COSATU says SABMiller merger should be rejected if parties cannot guarantee that jobs and economy will be protected

* S.Africa's COSATU says has written to the Competition Tribunal demanding that it be allowed to participate and bring about some intervention in the proposed merger between SABMiller Plc, Gutsche Family Investments and Coca-Cola