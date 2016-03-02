BRIEF-S.Africa's COSATU say SABMiller should ensure job protection

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia says files for mixed shelf of up to $20 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jovwXG) Further company coverage:
March 2 S.Africa's Congress of South African Trade Unions(COSATU):
* S.Africa's COSATU says SABMiller merger should be rejected if parties cannot guarantee that jobs and economy will be protected
* S.Africa's COSATU says has written to the Competition Tribunal demanding that it be allowed to participate and bring about some intervention in the proposed merger between SABMiller Plc, Gutsche Family Investments and Coca-Cola (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Wealthfront, one of the earliest and largest online investment management startups known as "robo-advisors," is launching a free automated service that will let employees of listed firms sell stocks in their companies.