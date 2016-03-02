版本:
BRIEF-Eos Imaging and Stryker announce co-promotion agreement

March 2 Eos Imaging SA :

* Eos imaging and Stryker announce a co-promotion agreement for the UK market

* Partnership will grant UK hospitals access to global solutions for orthopaedic care Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

