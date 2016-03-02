BRIEF-E-L Financial Corp reports quarterly net income of $51.90 per share

March 2 E-l Financial Corporation Ltd 

* E-L financial's net equity value per common share increased to $1,089.23 at December 31 from $970.65 as of Dec 31, 2014

* board of directors has increased E-L Financial's quarterly common share dividend to $1.25 per share

* For Q4 of 2015, E-L financial had consolidated net income of $207.7 million or $51.90 per share