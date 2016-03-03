版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 3日 星期四

BRIEF-Coltene Holding 2015 net profit down 14.7 pct at CHF 13.3 mln

March 3 Coltene Holding AG :

* FY sales of 154.5 million Swiss francs ($154.89 million), down by 4.8 pct or 1.1 pct in local currencies

* FY net profit declined by 14.7 pct to 13.3 million Swiss francs

* To propose dividend of 2.20 Swiss francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9975 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

