瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 3日 星期四 14:05 BJT

BRIEF-Mikron Holding gets request for inclusion of an item on AGM agenda

March 3 Mikron Holding AG :

* Has received a request for inclusion of an item on agenda of AGM, Veraison Sicav is proposing that delisting competence will be transferred from board of directors to general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

