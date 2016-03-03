版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 3日 星期四 14:11 BJT

BRIEF-Basler Kantonalbank FY group net profit up at CHF 227.1 mln

March 3 Basler Kantonalbank :

* FY group net profit (before reserves) 227.1 million Swiss francs ($227.76 million) (+13.3 percent)

* To propose dividend of 3.1 Swiss francs per share for FY 2015

* FY parent net profit 88.99 million Swiss francs versus 71.07 million Swiss francs year ago

* FY parent gross income 377.298 million Swiss francs versus 345.701 million Swiss francs year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9971 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

