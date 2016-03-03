版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 3日 星期四

BRIEF-Credit Suisse - 2016 capital instruments and senior bond issuance at 20-25 bln Sfr

March 3 Credit Suisse Group Ag

* Bank's 2016 issuance of capital instruments and senior bonds expected to be around chf 20 to 25 bn across markets and products - CFO conference presentation Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

