BRIEF-Angie's List to remove paywall, sees 2016 revenue $345 mln-$355 mln

March 3 Angie's List Inc :

* Company issues revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2016 and long term growth targets

* Says expects to begin opening ratings and reviews paywall and launching its new tiered offerings in select markets in Q2 of 2016

* Says expects to grow total revenue to $750 million by 2020 and to grow adjusted ebitda to $150 million over same period

* Sees benefit from a lower marketing spend to be offset by a decline in membership revenue in 2016

* Sees FY 2016 revenue of $345 million to $355 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $31 million to $35 million

* Sees FY 2016 free cash flow to be approximately break-even

* FY 2016 revenue view $361.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says will also be introducing new freemium and premium tiered offerings

* Says early pilot results from new changes have shown "significant" increases in consumer engagement and service provider value

* Says new plan transforms legacy business model by removing ratings, reviews paywall that will enable consumers to access service for free Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: