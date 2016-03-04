版本:
BRIEF-Berner Kantonalbank to propose dividend of CHF 6.00 per share

March 4 Berner Kantonalbank AG

* Will propose a dividend of 6.00 Swiss francs ($6.05) per share (previous year: 5.80 Swiss francs) Source text: bit.ly/1ppRrzE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9917 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

