瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 4日 星期五 14:12 BJT

BRIEF-Dottikon Es Holding expects strong increase in net sales and net income for FY 2015/16

March 4 Dottikon Es Holding AG :

* Now expects FY 2015/16 strong increase in net sales and net income as well as a significant increase in profitability Source text - bit.ly/1RsAVVZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

