版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 4日 星期五 14:15 BJT

BRIEF-Sika receives agenda item request and motion to extend term of office of current special experts

March 4 Sika AG :

* Has received yesterday from Cascade Investment L.L.C., Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, Fidelity Investments International und Columbia Threadneedle Investments an agenda item request for annual general meeting of April 12

* Agenda item request and motion to extend term of office of current special experts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐