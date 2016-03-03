版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 4日 星期五 00:48 BJT

BRIEF-Zurich announces successful closing of 225 mln Sfr debt placement

March 3 Zurich Insurance Group Ag

* Says successful closing of placement of 225 million Swiss franc ($227.11 million) undated subordinated debt

* Says transaction closed chf 25 million above the initial expectation communicated on February 18, 2016 at unchanged conditions Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9907 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

